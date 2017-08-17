 
South Africa 17.8.2017 05:05 am

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

Vicky Abraham
President Jacob Zuma, ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC members take the Oath of Office during the swearing in of MPs as South Africa's fifth Parliament convenes for the first time in Cape Town on Wednesday, 21 May 2014.Picture: GCIS/SAPA



One analyst says the ANC’s dimming prospects are leading to even more looting of state coffers as ‘honorables’ feather their nests.

Some ANC MPs are getting nervous about losing their jobs in 2019, when their party stands a good chance of losing several seats in the general election. A number of them are already starting to get their financial affairs in order and are looking to life after the ANC.

Because there is no assurance they will still have their parliamentary seats in 2019, they are being urged to settle their bills and avoid taking on more debt.

An ANC MEC told The Citizen: “Members of parliament should start paying off their debts because there is no guarantee they will have their positions in 2019.

“When you get a bond as a member of parliament, you show the bank your salary payslip and, on that basis, they approve it.

“What happens if you are no longer in office in 2019? Servicing that bond or debt will become a financial disadvantage. Therefore, you have to plan, and that’s when financial management becomes critical.”

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said the insecurities of losing positions in 2019 had resulted in more looting and awarding of tenders to family members.

Fikeni said the social pressure becomes too much and politicians end up being “possessed by the spirit of stealing”.

Tebogo Modise knows how quickly a situation can change in the world of politics. He was fired in 2013 as spokesperson for the then MEC of economic development in the North West Province, Mothusi Shupinyane.

Modise said: “When I got fired, I lost my house and downgraded my daughter to a much more affordable school.”

His advice to MPs: “They should not get themselves into debt because they know that their term ends in five years.

“They shouldn’t go out there and buy a house of R4.5 million when they can actually buy one for R400 000.”

But Modise noted that political uncertainty did not give leaders the right to loot or defend incorrect conduct.

North West provincial ANC secretary Dakota Legoete said that because the positions were not guaranteed, it was critical to be educated, and acquire more skills in order to obtain jobs, or start businesses afterwards.

“You cannot all of a sudden be booked into ICU because you are no longer in office. I know my term ends on February 14, 2019; therefore, I cannot go out there and start instigating people to march on the streets or take the ANC to the Labour Court,” said Legoete.

