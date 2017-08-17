 
menu
South Africa 17.8.2017 05:25 am

Stop using Marikana for point-scoring, says ANC

Yadhana Jadoo
Hundreds of Amcu members attended the 5th anniversary of Marikana massacre in Nkaneng, Marikana in the North West. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Hundreds of Amcu members attended the 5th anniversary of Marikana massacre in Nkaneng, Marikana in the North West. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

The opposition has not pulled its punches over the lack of consequence for state officials involved in the massacre.

Opposition parties should not use the Marikana massacre of August 16, 2012 for political point-scoring but rather look at lessons drawn from a tragedy that cost the lives of 34 striking miners during police dispersal operations five years ago, the ANC says.

“Political parties continue to use the Marikana tragedy for political scoring,” ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said yesterday.

He was speaking on the fifth anniversary of the incident, which shocked South Africans and the international community, making it to CNN’s list of top news stories of that year. At the time, television audiences watched in shock as police used live ammunition to disperse a group of striking miners.

Thirty-four people died on the day and all they had demanded was a R12 500 wage from their employer, Lonmin Platinum. Attending the commemoration in Marikana yesterday were Joseph Mathunjwa, president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, and opposition party leaders including the DA’s Mmusi Maimane, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema and the United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa.

All demanded that August 16 be made a public holiday, as with the March 21 commemoration of the Sharpeville massacre. Malema said “those in power wanted us to forget the brutality by police under the ANC government” but this day should belong to the working class in South Africa.

The EFF has said the massacre “must always remind us that this government always chooses the side of profit and white monopoly industries instead of black workers”.

The EFF vowed to ensure that the ANC was punished for presiding over this massacre: “We shall ensure it is removed from power and replaced with an economic emancipation government.”

Maimane called for the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute those involved in the killings. The DA said that, five years later, not a single person was criminally prosecuted and no one took political responsibility.

Kodwa said such a tragedy should not have happened and that was why a commission of inquiry into the incident had been established.

It cleared some of those implicated and its recommendations were carried out.

Many attending the commemoration said they were still waiting for justice to be served on those who gave instructions to pull the trigger and those who eventually followed those orders.

Kodwa said the event changed the labour dispute landscape and the lesson to be learnt was that the gap between the “haves and have-nots” must be closed.

“We must create a framework so there is some engagement in the mining sector.”

Companies should improve conditions for miners, he added. – news@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Act now to avoid another Marikana 17.8.2017
August 16 must be a public holiday, says Malema 16.8.2017
Five years on and Marikana wounds are still raw and rumbling on in court 16.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans
South Africa

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF
South Africa

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs
South Africa

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview
Celebrities

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.