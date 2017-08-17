 
menu
South Africa 17.8.2017 06:00 am

Taxi drivers want fines scrapped

Virginia Keppler
Taxi drivers are seen during a go-slow protest in Pretoria, 16 August 2017, Taxi drivers were protesting in Pretoria to have their accumalated fines scrapped, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Taxi drivers are seen during a go-slow protest in Pretoria, 16 August 2017, Taxi drivers were protesting in Pretoria to have their accumalated fines scrapped, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The drivers refused a 50% fines discount that was put on the table by the city.

Striking taxi drivers in the City of Tshwane have warned corrupt Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers they will no longer be paying them bribes and are sick and tired of being harassed.

Taxi drivers yesterday blocked several roads and railway lines and pelted passing vehicles with rocks. About 100 taxi drivers, on foot and some in minibuses, went to Tshwane House to hand over a memorandum with their complaints about how law enforcement was issuing tickets and demanding that arrears be scrapped.

In the Pretoria city centre, taxi drivers assaulted random people on the street and snatched their phones from their hands. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said they also heard that a young boy was viciously assaulted in the city centre, but could not confirm it by late yesterday afternoon.

President of the Democratic Taxi Workers Union, Lawrence Lekhoane, said TMPD officers issued fines “like it is going out of fashion because they want to force them to pay them bribes”. He said this had happened for 20 years.

“But we will pay no more bribes. Traffic officers, your time is up,” Lekhoane said.

The drivers refused the 50% fines discount which was on the table, saying they want fines completely scrapped.

“We don’t earn a minimum wage and we do not have credit to pay the fines, because this industry is still very much informal.”

Lekhoane said: “Some of the drivers owe as much as R200 000 in fines. This is basically killing poor men.”

Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said taxi drivers disrupted Metrorail train services operating from Mabopane to Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, yesterday morning by blocking the railway lines with objects under the Ruth First Bridge.

Taxi drivers also burned objects at the Pienaarspoort train station. MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge said the city strongly condemned the protest since it has not been authorised, but also because protesters had disrupted trains and private cars.

“The taxi industry approached the municipality to give them a certain discount to enable them to get their PDP and operating licences. This request is not in the mandate of the municipality.

“We approached province and we know that there is an offer of 50%,” she said.

National chairperson of the Justice Project South Africa, Howard Dembovsky, said that in recent years the Road Traffic Infringement Agency had been issuing increased volumes of enforcement orders. However, he said the concept that traffic fines issued to minibus taxi drivers should be treated any differently to those issued to ordinary motorists was nonsensical. – virginiak@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Tshwane commuters left stranded after taxi strike 16.8.2017
Tshwane metro police warn of possible taxi driver strike 15.8.2017
Gauteng taxi strike suspended for now, says Maswanganyi 9.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans
South Africa

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF
South Africa

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs
South Africa

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview
Celebrities

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.