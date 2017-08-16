 
South Africa 16.8.2017

Air force chopper roped in to airlift injured schoolchildren

The SANDF says the accident involved a bakkie carrying 15 schoolchildren, which overturned in KZN.

A South African Air Force (SAAF) Oryx helicopter was deployed to airlift several critically injured school children from the scene of a car accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the SANDF, a 14-year-old boy died as a result of the accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on a rural road in Mandeni.

SANDF spokesperson Major Mpho Mathebula said the accident involved a bakkie carrying 15 schoolchildren, which overturned on the rural road near Mandeni.

“Six other pupils sustained critical injuries. Owing to the severity of injuries and accessibility, the six critical patients were airlifted by an Oryx helicopter from 15 Squadron, Air Force Base Durban and Air Mercy Services. The aircraft is temporarily based in Mkhuze as part of the SAAF Exercise, Ex-Winter Solstice, which is meant to assess and invigorate the combat readiness of all elements in the SAAF.

“Two children were taken to Eshowe Hospital, one to Albert Luthuli Hospital and two others in a critical condition were taken to Ngwelezane Hospital,” Mathebula said. “A team consisting of South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) doctors and nurses, as well as IPSS paramedics worked on patients in order to stabilise them on board the aircraft.”

Mathebula said the moderately injured children were transported by road to hospital for further care.

