South Africa 16.8.2017 04:49 pm

ANCWL wants government to fund anti-violence app

ANA
ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba (left) and league president Bathabile Dlamini at a media briefing in Pretoria: ANA (Jonisayi Maromo)

The app, called the Powa GBV, enables access to emergency assistance and sending of distress messages by victims.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has urged government and the private sector to ensure funding is available in order for the newly launched mobile app, developed to fight gender violence, to be effective.

“The cost of data in the country must be reduced. All category B municipalities across the country must be assisted with resources to roll out free WiFi in their jurisdictions. Technology has a role to play in the fight against gender-based violence,” the organisation said on Wednesday.

“The ANCWL calls on the ANC-led government to adequately resource other institutions [such] as the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), to effectively promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality.”

The app, launched in Johannesburg on Tuesday, was developed by the non-government organisation People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) in association with mobile operator Vodacom, the SA Police Service and the department of social development.

The services requested through the app would be coordinated and implemented through a command centre at the department.

The mobile app can be downloaded for free on cellphones.

