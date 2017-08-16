SAPS says Mugabe has ‘invoked diplomatic immunity cover’

In a statement on Wednesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s office clarified a number of points around the confusion surrounding Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

She remains in the country and is apparently in Pretoria.

They confirmed Mugabe had “made arrangements acceptable to the SAPS that she would present herself to SAPS Police Station in Sandton yesterday, 15 August 2017 at 10H00. The time scheduled was changed several times. By end of business yesterday she had failed to present herself as arranged.

“Her attorneys and government of Zimbabwe representatives did arrive at the Police Station in Sandton for channels of cooperation.”

Mugabe had been meant to give a warning statement, but she apparently changed her mind and tried to invoke diplomatic immunity.

“The suspects’ lawyers and her government representatives made verbal representations to SAPS investigators that the suspect wished to invoke diplomatic immunity cover and thus she elected to change her mind about the warning statement.

“Subsequently, the Government of Zimbabwe has dispatched a diplomatic note verbale to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation invoking said diplomatic immunity cover.”

The statement added that Mugabe had never left South Africa and was attending to “private matters” and participating in a SADC event in Pretoria.

The police’s statement, however, appears to suggest that they still intend to process Mugabe despite her attempt to invoke immunity.

It’s understood that once Robert Mugabe is by her side, it will be much harder to arrest her.

“Discussions with the suspect’s lawyers and the Zimbabwean High Commission representatives are taking place to make sure that the suspect is processed through the legal system,” the statement concluded.