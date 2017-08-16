Mngxitama slated for defending ‘Mama Grace Mugabe’

The controversial leader of Black First Land First came in for harsh words on Twitter from followers when he tweeted his support and admiration for Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

He said that she should not subject herself to any legal process in South Africa because its “colonial courts” were being run by “land thieves”.

Do not hand over Mama Grace Mugabe to the colonial courts of S.A. they are ran by land thieves. — andile (@Mngxitama) August 16, 2017

Mngxitama has often expressed his support for President Robert Mugabe and his divisive programme of land expropriation which saw thousands of white farmers chased off their land, leading to the near-destruction of the Zimbabwean economy and a major drop in agricultural output.

Much of the seized land has ended up in the hands of Zanu-PF party loyalists.

It was reported that President Mugabe is heading to South Africa to sort out an assault case against his wife, who is accused of attacking model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Sunday evening at the Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head, and, on Monday, she registered a case with the police, alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Mugabe had handed herself over to the police and would appear in court. However, reports later emerged that she was nowhere to be seen and failed to appear in court on an assault charge.

Mngxitama clearly wants Mugabe to continue to evade the courts.

In response, one follower told him: “…please stop destroying your name further. You really have lost the plot…”

Another said: “What use is land when our women are being abused and killed? Who’s gonna build homes on this land you value so much? Hhayi maan.”

@GMogatusi wrote: “so u encourage women on women violence in a woman’s month nogal..neh o bhari ntwana serious! nothing wil save u.”

Ketso told Mgxitama to “Quit nyaope!”

Another asked him if Mugabe should rather be handed over to “the Tribal House of Nkandla”, presumably for some “traditional justice” from a chief or king.

Tom Khosa said: “Oh no. She must be allowed to assault a young girl and no consequences! No Andile.”

There were numerous other messages, none of them showing support for either Mngxitama or his comment.