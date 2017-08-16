Ace advocate for KZN ANC ‘rebels’ in court

A very public factional battle is playing out over three days at the Pietermaritzburg High Court as opposing members of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal argue the legitimacy of the party’s 2015 provincial elective conference.

Representing the so-called ANC rebels is ace advocate, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who has previously represented the Economic Freedom Fighters in several legal battles.

The case is multi-faceted but much of it deals with alleged irregularities in the arrangement, hosting and auditing of the November 2015 conference.

The case was brought before the court against the ANC’s sitting provincial executive committee (PEC) by members from 43 so-called rebel branches that want the conference declared illegal and a rerun to be held.

The repercussions of the case go beyond the province, which has the largest ANC support base countrywide. ANC KZN chairman, Sihle Zikalala, who was present in court on Wednesday, leads the current PEC.

Under Zikalala’s leadership, the province is firmly backing former African Union Commission chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to lead the party after its December 2017 national elective conference.

The rebels, whose de facto leader is believed to be Senzo Mchunu, are backing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu lost to Zikalala at the disputed conference.

Outside the courthouse on Wednesday, marchers from the opposing factions sang songs and brandished placards.

Ngcukaitobi said the 2015 conference was illegal as the election was held six months before the term of office of the then sitting PEC came to an end.

“We would want a declaration [from this court] that the provincial conference was null and void,” he said.

Ngcukaitobi argued that according to the ANC’s own constitution, each provincial executive council must serve a minimum of four years, unless a third of all branches called for an early elective conference.

“This case is about whether they were authorised to hold this conference. There was no such authority to hold [the early elective conference]. The point of the matter is that they never complied with their own constitution,” he said.

Arguing before a full bench of three judges, Ngcukaitobi dismissed the respondent’s assertion that the matter had been brought before the court too late.

“It is true the provincial conference was finalised in November 2015 and proceedings were instituted on 22 July 2016, but one must look at the entire train of events.”

Ngcukaitobi said the applicants at first did the “responsible thing” by raising issues of irregularities with the National Executive Committee – the highest decision-making body within the ANC – shortly after the conference.

He said the NEC had “the power to call a fresh conference or declare the entire conference entirely unlawful” but chose to ignore the complaints.

“[The applicants] brought their grievance before the party president Jacob Zuma and four other members of the NEC at a meeting held at the Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga on 12 December 2015. They were told they would be responded to within five days. There has yet to be any response. In May 2016, the NEC inducted the new PEC.

“The applicants had waited for Jacob Zuma and the NEC to come back to them by doing the responsible thing. If they had come to the court earlier they would have been accused of bringing the matter prematurely. Now they are being accused of being delayed,” he said.

Ngcukaitobi said it was, in fact, the current ANC PEC that delayed matters by only filing their responding affidavit in May 2017.

Also forming part of the applicant’s case is a tweet allegedly published by the official ANC twitter account about 11 hours before the results were officially announced. The tweet correctly stated that Zikalala was victorious, along with the vote count. The party claimed the tweet was fake.

The matter is set to run until Friday.