 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2017 03:20 pm

Parliament says there was no breach on secret ballot

ANA
A voting booth is brought into the South African parliament to allow Members of Parliament to vote for or against the motion of no-confidence against South African president Jacob Zuma

A voting booth is brought into the South African parliament to allow Members of Parliament to vote for or against the motion of no-confidence against South African president Jacob Zuma

To ensure maximum secrecy of the process, no gadgets were permitted in the voting booth.

Parliament weighed in on reports of a ruling party witch-hunt on African National Congress (ANC) MPs who voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma last week, and said there was no way anybody could establish how a particular MP voted in the secret ballot.

“Parliament notes public debate regarding how certain MPs voted during the secret ballot to consider the motion of no confidence in the President on 8 August,” the legislature said.

“Parliament wishes to reaffirm that all the necessary measures were put in place to ensure that the integrity of the secret ballot is not compromised, thereby making the identity of the voter impossible to trace.”

At least 26, but as many as 35, ANC MPs defied party instructions to support the motion tabled by the opposition after Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle in May. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has opened disciplinary charges against senior MP Makhosi Khoza, who declared before the vote that she would vote according to conscience.

Gordhan did the same, as well as his former Cabinet colleague Derek Hanekom, and ANC MP Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele has shrugged off suggestions by the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association that they would be sanctioned, telling media that the vote was secret and nobody knew how they voted.

Parliament said the only printing on the ballot papers used in the vote was an authentication stamp and three options against which to make a mark: No, Yes or Abstain.

“To further ensure maximum secrecy of the process, no gadgets were permitted in the voting booth, photojournalists with zoom lens cameras were requested to vacate the gallery and chamber broadcast camera controllers were ordered not to focus on voting booths.”

It said the ballot boxes were then stored in archive boxes under lock and key, and could only be opened by order of the National Assembly Speaker or a court of law.

Zuma survived the vote with 198 votes against 177. There were nine abstentions.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’ 14.8.2017
LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma 13.8.2017
Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans
South Africa

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF
South Africa

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs
South Africa

Motshekga calls for special NEC meeting to discuss decision to discipline ANC MPs

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview
Celebrities

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.