South Africa 16.8.2017 02:59 pm

Suspect arrested in Mahumapelo death threats case

ANA
North West Premier Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo attends the funeral of South African hip hop artist Senyaka Kekana’s, 2 April 2015, at Albertina Sisulu Centre in Soweto. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

North West Premier Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo attends the funeral of South African hip hop artist Senyaka Kekana's, 2 April 2015, at Albertina Sisulu Centre in Soweto. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Mahumapelo opened a case of intimidation after receiving death threats on his cellphone.

A suspect, arrested for allegedly sending North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo death threats via SMS, is expected to appear in the Molopo District Court on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the premier’s office, spokesperson Brian Setswambung said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) in the North West made the arrest.

Mahumapelo opened a case of intimidation after receiving death threats on his cellphone.

In June, the North West Premier came under fire for removing one of the members from his Cabinet.

He fired public works MEC Madoda Sambatha for allegedly illegally selling state land.

But Sambatha was also a supporter of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, and had endorsed him as the South African Communist Party’s preferred candidate to take over from President Jacob Zuma.

He believed his support for Ramaphosa was behind his axing, as it well known that Mahumapelo is a Zuma ally.

– African News Agency (ANA)

