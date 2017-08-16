 
South Africa 16.8.2017 01:54 pm

SA police boss says probe into acting crime intelligence boss almost done

ANA
Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba speaks during the first quarter briefing on police achievements and challenges in Johannesburg on 22 July 2015. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba speaks during the first quarter briefing on police achievements and challenges in Johannesburg on 22 July 2015. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba says he has appointed a senior official to investigate the allegations.

A report into allegations that acting police crime intelligence boss Pat Mokushane was running a business from work and that he dipped into the intelligence slush fund for his own benefit would be concluded by the end of this week, MPs heard on Wednesday.

Briefing Parliament’s portfolio committee on police, acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba said he has appointed a senior official to investigate the allegations.

“We must find out is it the truth and then, in that case, I would want to see a case docket opened,” Mothiba said.

It emerged that a top clearance certificate was printed for Mokushane despite the official vetting process being bypassed.

The certificate has since been rescinded.

MPs were unimpressed questioning how someone could be appointed to such a senior critical post without having the necessary clearance.

ANC MP Livhuhani Mabija accused Mothiba of being dishonest because in a previous meeting with the committee, he had said the certificate would be issued.

“Why did you hire him when you did not have the vetting certificate?” she asked.

“I would like to know when are you firing Mr Mokushane and when are you resigning yourself because you are not fit to lead this SAPS because you are very untrustworthy.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Phillip Mhlongo described the actions of Mothiba and other senior officers as “rogue” and “criminal”, while Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the integrity of the vetting system was at risk.

“How can we expect the people of South Africa to have trust in the police services. Impunity is the cancer that destroys service delivery. What punitive measures have been taken, because its about the integrity,” said Groenewald.

Mothiba said corrective measures were being taken. He has approached the State Security Agency to assist as the police department doing vetting was staffed by mostly junior officers and that it took up to years for officers to receive security clearance.

Mokushane, who was also present, denied any wrongdoing.

