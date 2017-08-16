We don’t buy diplomatic immunity talk from Mugabe – acting police chief

It emerged in Parliament on Wednesday that Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s lawyers had pleaded diplomatic immunity before she was meant to hand herself over to police, but that South African authorities remained resolute that she be arrested.

“The whole thing happened, I think it was around Sunday, but the matter was only brought to the attention of the police Monday in the afternoon and our provincial commissioner put a team together to look for her,” acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba told Parliament’s portfolio committee of police.

“She booked out of the hotel where she was staying together with her sons.”

On Tuesday morning, her lawyers tried to plead diplomatic immunity, but after consultations with National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, police decided she would not get off.

“Our position was that she must go to court. The whole day yesterday [Tuesday] we were waiting for her…. we were expecting a statement from her,” said Mothiba.

Mothiba could not confirm media reports that Mugabe had left the country.

“If she has really left the country, she won’t only be compromising us, but her lawyers as well…”

President Robert Mugabe’s wife allegedly attacked a young woman with an extension cord after finding her with her two sons in Sandton, Johannesburg. The young woman suffered head injuries and bruises on her body.

The Zimbabwe first lady was in South Africa apparently to seek medical attention.