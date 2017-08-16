Zuma sets up ministerial committee for Mandela centenary celebrations

President Jacob Zuma has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to plan and coordinate the centenary celebrations of former president Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 100 on 18 July 2018.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said the IMC would “coordinate the country’s commemoration programme to ensure that the legacy and heritage of the great Statesman is celebrated in a befitting manner in 2018”.

The Presidency said the IMC on the President Mandela Centenary would comprise the following Ministers:

— The Minister in The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, as Chairperson

— The Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa

— The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

– The Minister of Public Works, Nathi Nhleko

— The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

— The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Des van Rooyen

– The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga

– The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane

– The Minister of Sport and Recreation, Thulas Nxesi

— The Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula,

– The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande

— The Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo

The Presidency said the Deputy Ministers in the respective portfolios would act as alternate members of the IMC.

Zuma wished the IMC all the best in their responsibilities.