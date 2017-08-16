 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2017 12:01 pm

Zuma sets up ministerial committee for Mandela centenary celebrations

ANA
President Jacob Zuma speaks at the unveiling of the statue of former SACP and ANC stalwart Harry Gwala. Picture: Twitter @PresidencyZA

President Jacob Zuma speaks at the unveiling of the statue of former SACP and ANC stalwart Harry Gwala. Picture: Twitter @PresidencyZA

The Presidency said the Deputy Ministers in the respective portfolios would act as alternate members of the IMC.

President Jacob Zuma has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to plan and coordinate the centenary celebrations of former president Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 100 on 18 July 2018.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said the IMC would “coordinate the country’s commemoration programme to ensure that the legacy and heritage of the great Statesman is celebrated in a befitting manner in 2018”.

The Presidency said the IMC on the President Mandela Centenary would comprise the following Ministers:

— The Minister in The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, as Chairperson

— The Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa

— The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

– The Minister of Public Works, Nathi Nhleko

— The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

— The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Des van Rooyen

– The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga

– The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane

– The Minister of Sport and Recreation, Thulas Nxesi

— The Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula,

– The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande

— The Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo

The Presidency said the Deputy Ministers in the respective portfolios would act as alternate members of the IMC.

Zuma wished the IMC all the best in their responsibilities.

Related Stories
Zuma orders SIU to investigate correctional services, IDT 14.8.2017
Why Zuma always survives 14.8.2017
SA’s massive investment boycott 14.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today
Eish!

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.