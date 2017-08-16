DA guns for Mbalula over Grace Mugabe’s secret departure from SA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is gunning for Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to account for how his department handled the assault case against Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe.

The party on Wednesday said it wanted an inquiry into how Zimbabwe’s first lady managed to slip out of South Africa without facing the consequences of her alleged unprovoked violent attack on a young South African woman.

Instead of handing herself over to the South African police on Tuesday as arranged by her lawyers, Grace Mugabe, 52, reportedly returned to Harare. The wife of Zimbabwe’s ageing strongman Robert Mugabe, 93, was expected to make a court appearance in Randburg, but she was a no-show.

Grace Mugabe allegedly whipped 20-year-old Gabriella Engels with an electric extension cord, leaving the Johannesburg model with a huge gash on her face and also suffered bruising to the body. The vicious attack took place on Sunday at a hotel where the first lady’s sons – Robert Jnr and Chatunga Bellarmine – were staying.

Speaking to a local radio station Engles, who admitted to being acquainted with Robert Jnr and Chatunga through a mutual friend, said she was with two other girls in a hotel room when they were attacked by Grace Mugabe without warning. “She didn’t say anything,” said Engels, who said her friends were also whipped. She reported the assault at Morningside Police Station.

Mbalula had earlier said on Tuesday that Grace Mugabe would appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court. He said she was not arrested because she was cooperating, and had handed herself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Later court officials said in act the Zimbabwe Fist Lady would appear before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, where reporters waited in vain for hours.

After the prosecutors were seen leaving the court it became apparent she would not appear. By then reports had began to circulate that she had clandestinely left South Africa, and her motorcade had been seen leaving the airport in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, headed for he plush home in Borrowdale.

DA spokesperson on police, Zakhele Mbhele, said that the DA would call for an inquiry into how Mugabe was able to leave the country when she was clearly an identified suspect in a criminal charge.

Mbhele said Mbalula clearly missed something as he was quoted as saying that Mugabe was “not under arrest, because she cooperated and handed herself over to the police”, saying it was grossly irresponsible for the SAPS not to arrest her when she was a flight risk.

“This only leaves us with the startling possibility that Minister Mbalula may have aided and abetted Ms Mugabe’s escape back to her mansion in Zimbabwe – a tactic to which the ANC government is no stranger as they have pulled this stunt before by letting ICC-indicted Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir escape our country,” Mbhele said.

“We especially need clarity on whether she had VIP protection assigned to her and if so, whether the SAPS therefore took her to her plane. Whether or not she committed to handing herself over, the SAPS should have done their job and arrested her, as they would any other ordinary person accused of the same crime. An arrest is meant to ensure the accused appears in court.”

Commenting on the matter, Zimbabwe’s official opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has said that the First Lady was a “a total disgrace and a complete national embarrassment”, adding that she had conducted herself in a “thuggish, uncouth and barbaric manner”.

“The MDC condemns, in the strongest terms, Grace Mugabe’s violent conduct and undiplomatic behaviour,” MDC spokesperson Obert Chaurura Gutu said in a statement.

“Grace Mugabe is notorious for her explosive and discourteous temperament, particularly when she is dealing with people who she perceives to be powerless and under her authority. She has a penchant for abrasive and thuggish behaviour that is completely inconsistent with the decorum and decency expected of a First Lady.”