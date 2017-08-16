Protesting taxi drivers block railway lines, train service suspended in Pretoria

Metrorail suspended its train services due to an ongoing taxi operators protest.

“Metrorail train services operating from Mabopane to Soshanguve [north of Pretoria] is temporarily suspended due to violent taxi industry protestors completely blocked the railway lines with foreign objects under the Ruth First bridge. Trains are turning at Kopanong Station,” Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

“In Pienaarspoort [in Pretoria East] trains are turning at Mamelodi Gardens Station due to taxi drivers burning objects at Pienaarspoort level crossing. It is unfortunate that trains and the railway environment is always targeted as and when protesters express their dissatisfaction on issues that have nothing to do with Metrorail services and inconvenience thousands of commuters.”

She said Metrorail was closely monitoring other corridors and would not hesitate to suspend its trains for safety reasons.

Metrorail has appealed to commuters to report security related incidents to its Security and Protection Services numbers on 011 7748566/7/8 and 012 315 2777 or 012 315 2566.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) warned residents about the illegal taxi industry protest.

“TMPD would like to indicate that there was no application nor approval for this protest, should it proceed, it will therefore be regarded as an illegal activity,” said spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

He said the TMPD has information that the protesters would want to proceed to the Tshwane municipality’s head office, Tshwane House, in Pretoria central later on Wednesday.

Mahamba cautioned that anyone found breaking the law will be arrested.

“As law enforcement, any unlawful activity will not be tolerated. Those who will break the law, will be dealt with accordingly. Tshwane Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies will deploy members to areas that may be affected for law enforcement,” he said.

The protesting taxi operators are apparently unhappy with the conduct of the TMPD.

– African News Agency (ANA)