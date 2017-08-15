 
South Africa 15.8.2017 10:13 pm

Zuma receives report on commercialisation of religion

ANA
Picture: Twitter

The president will then study the report and share it with relevant government departments.

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, received the report on the commercialisation of religion and the abuse of people’s belief systems in the country from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Presidency said.

Zuma met with the Commission delegation, led by its chairperson, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva at his official residence in Pretoria, where he received the report entitled: “The Report of the Hearing on the Commercialisation of Religion and Abuse of People’s Belief Systems”.

“The Commission examined the recent upsurge of commercial churches in South Africa and the many reports of alleged abuse of the people’s belief systems including eating grass as part of salvation,” Zuma’s spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said.

“President Zuma thanked the Commission for its comprehensive work on this important subject and undertook to study the report and its recommendations and to share the report with relevant government departments.”

Ngqulunga said that Zuma further assured the Commission of government’s support in its work of oversight and promotion of social cohesion in the country.

