Tshwane metro police warn of possible taxi driver strike

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Tuesday, warned of a possible illegal taxi strike in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“Tshwane Metro Police have received notices indicating a possible protest or strike by taxi drivers in Tshwane tomorrow. TMPD would like to indicate that there was no application nor approval for this protest, should it proceed, it will therefore be regarded as an illegal activity,” spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

“The notices received suggests that the Taxi drivers will gather from 3am on Wednesday morning at Denneboom Taxi rank in Mamelodi and will proceed in different groups of the motorcade to Tshwane house in the Pretoria CBD at corner Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Street to possibly hand over a memorandum.”

The TMPD warned the community that certain areas in Tshwane may be affected.

Mahamba said streets that would possibly be affected included Tsamaya Road; Stormvoel Road; Nico Smith Street; Steve Biko Street; Flower Street; Eskia Mphahlele Drive; Struben Street; Thabo Sehume; Madiba Street; and Lilian Ngoyi.

“As the Department, we do note the rights for people to protest provided that the proper channels to do so has been followed and to respect the rights to safety of others. As law enforcement, any unlawful activity will not be tolerated. Those who will break the law, will be dealt with accordingly,” Mahamba said.

“Tshwane Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies will deploy members to areas that may be affected for law enforcement.”