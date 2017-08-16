South Coast beaches temporarily closed due to high seas forecast

Due to high seas forecasted for the next few days, the Reunion, Pipeline, Warners and uMgababa beaches have been temporarily closed, reports the South Coast Sun.

This decision was taken after careful deliberation with the South African Weather Bureau and the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board.

The closure entails the lifting of shark nets at these beaches.

“The municipality will continue to monitor all other beaches. Should it become necessary to close any other beaches, members of the public will be notified accordingly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said eThekwini municipality’s head of communications, Tozi Mthethwa.

– Caxton News Service