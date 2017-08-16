 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2017 09:25 am

South Coast beaches temporarily closed due to high seas forecast

Earl Baillache
File picture: Beach on the South Coast.

File picture: Beach on the South Coast.

The closure entails the lifting of shark nets at the beaches.

Due to high seas forecasted for the next few days, the Reunion, Pipeline, Warners and uMgababa beaches have been temporarily closed, reports the South Coast Sun.

This decision was taken after careful deliberation with the South African Weather Bureau and the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board.

The closure entails the lifting of shark nets at these beaches.

“The municipality will continue to monitor all other beaches. Should it become necessary to close any other beaches, members of the public will be notified accordingly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said eThekwini municipality’s head of communications, Tozi Mthethwa.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
‘The Great Invisible’ shows blood spilled for oil 29.10.2014

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today
Eish!

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.