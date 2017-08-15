 
South Africa 15.8.2017

ANC rejects Israeli parliamentarians visiting SA

Eric Naki
A picture taken from the West Bank city of Ramallah shows Israel's controversial separation barrier undergoing construction with the settlement of Beit El behind it, on January 25, 2017. Israel has moved immediately to take advantage of US President Donald Trump's pledges of support, announcing a major settlement expansion that deeply concerns those hoping to salvage a two-state solution with the Palestinians. / AFP PHOTO / ABBAS MOMANI

A picture taken from the West Bank city of Ramallah shows Israel's controversial separation barrier undergoing construction with the settlement of Beit El behind it, on January 25, 2017. Israel has moved immediately to take advantage of US President Donald Trump's pledges of support, announcing a major settlement expansion that deeply concerns those hoping to salvage a two-state solution with the Palestinians. / AFP PHOTO / ABBAS MOMANI

Israel’s ambassador to SA requested an audience with the ANC caucus, but they have been given the cold shoulder.

The ANC in parliament has rejected an invitation to meet with a delegation from the Israeli parliament, Knesset, over what it says is the country’s illegal occupation of Palestinian settlements and its atrocious human rights record in the territory.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said Israel’s ambassador to South Africa, Arthur Lenk, had requested an audience with the ANC caucus but the party had rejected the proposed meeting for tomorrow and Thursday.

“There were no specifics about the meeting. They just requested an audience with the ANC caucus,” Mhlauli said.

The chairperson of the ANC study group on international relations and cooperation, Siphosezwe Masango, said the group welcomed the ANC caucus decision.

“The disquiet of our parliament arises from, among other concerns, the Israeli Knesset having passed legislation that retrospectively legalises settlements into Palestinian territories, thus undermining the two-state solution the South African government supports,” Masango said.

He said his committee also agreed with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 passed in December. The resolution declared the Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, as having “no legal validity and constituted a flagrant violation under international law”.

According to Masango, the ANC considered the continued killings of Palestinians by the Israeli security forces, administrative detentions, deportations and other human rights violations in its decision to reject the meeting. He said the ANC could not allow itself to be co-opted into the “charm offensive” by Israel through the parliamentary visit.

“We are unequivocal in our support of the Palestinian people’s fight for self-determination, and maintain the view that they are victims of the ongoing conflict against Israel. The ANC continues to support and advocate for the peaceful coexistence of the two nations,”said Masango.

In her response Deputy Ambassador Ms Ayellet Black said the Israeli delegation has come to the country to increase cooperation and understanding between Israel and South Africa.

“The delegation reached out for meetings and will meet with those interested in dialogue,”said Black.

