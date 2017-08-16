Mashaba discusses water accounts, school staff complaints

1. Mr Mashaba, my query is about the rip-off by Eskom. From the first week of the month to the second, when you purchase electricity for R100, you get 82.6 kilowatts.

On the 10th, after 12 o’clock, they reduce the kilowatts and for R100 you get 41.6 kilowatts. When we questioned that, we were told that it’s a penalty for abusing electricity. We were told that when you exceed R700 per month they penalise you. We need your intervention. Brooks Mchunu, Orlando East, German Area.

Mayor Mashaba: Dear Brooks, thank you for writing to us. The city has no control over Eskom, please contact them directly.

2. Mr Mayor, why has Melpark Primary School (government school D10) hired 18 Zimbabweans? How did a Zimbabwean teacher get to teach IsiZulu? How did these Zimbabwean people, with no matric or short course, manage to scoop the admin jobs? How did their children get school exemption?

If you can bring clarity for the deeds of the previous mayor, it would bring freedom to many Sowetans since the majority of pupils are coming from there. Faith, Soweto.

Mayor Mashaba: Dear Faith, thank you for your letter of concern. Although schools do not fall under the purview of local government, we sent through your letter to the provincial department of education, and this was their response: “The allegations that the Gauteng department of education has employed 18 Zimbabweans at Melpark Primary School were unfounded. However, the school does have a Zimbabwean national with permanent residence, who has been at the school since 2009.

“According to the principal, the school has two Zimbabweans who serve as substitute teachers and they are employed by the SGB (school governing body). The school has employed 11 teachers during the last two academic years, all SA citizens.

“The school does not have any foreign national in the admin posts, as the two admin officers are South African. The other foreign nationals working at the school are SGB employees. The substitute teachers sit in for teachers who are absent. One of the substitute teachers teaches IsiZulu to Grade 1 and 2 pupils as she is competent in the language (IsiZulu).

“It must also be noted that the teachers were not specifically employed to teach IsiZulu. All staff employed by the SGB have valid work permits. The school always ensures that all these teachers are SACE and SAQA compliant. We do not have any Zimbabwean teachers receiving an exemption at the school.”

For more information, contact the Gauteng department of education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, on 072-574 3860.

3. I demand a meeting with yourself urgently, regarding City Power and my billing. It is causing serious stress and anxiety in our family, through no fault of our own, but the water billing dispute has lead them to discontinue my services twice, even though my account is under investigation.

Ref number 8003398065. My account number is 402821092. LB Friedman, Johannesburg

Mayor Mashaba: Dear Mr Friedman, evaluation done on the account and the way forward is as follows: You logged your call on 29/6/2017 and again on 12/7/2017. Both calls logged are still reflecting as open on our system.

To enable us to establish the adjustment, and to ensure that this is done correctly, we are required to request the job cards from Joburg Water. These will also assist us in determining whether or not further adjustment is required.

Should the findings confirm that the account is correct, a meeting will be scheduled with you to explain the findings and come to a conclusion. In the meantime, we have requested that there be no action to the property until the matter is completed.

It needs to be noted that the customer is required to continue making average payment towards your account relating to the water.

NEXT WEEK: Boyce Maneli, West Rand District Municipality, responds to your questions.