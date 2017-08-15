 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2017 04:03 pm

MPs accuse Sassa of bad faith

ANA
Sassa card.

Sassa card.

The agency was accused of dragging its feet in negotiations with the post office.

MPs on Tuesday accused the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of dragging its feet in negotiations with the South African Post Office on taking over grant payments in a bid to force an extension of Cash Paymaster Services’ controversial contract with the state entity.

Sassa told Parliament’s watchdog Standing Committee on Public Accounts it was preparing to go out on open tender for certain functions pertaining to the payment of some 17 million welfare grants, as it was not persuaded that the post office had enough outlets to reach all beneficiaries.

Sassa project leader Zodwa Mvulane said SAPO only had 2,600 offices, while at the moment Sassa had 10,000 grant payment points. She also raised concerns about potential complaints about SAPO’s lack of a full banking licence. She said there was a risk that this could be raised by competitors and furthermore, it would be bad form to forsake proper procurement process to give preference to the post office.

“Hence we are not emphatic about them,” Mvulane told the African News Agency (ANA).

But MPs countered that SAPO had given public assurances that it was confident it could reach even into remote rural areas, and said Sassa’s where necessary through partnerships with local shops, from supermarket chains to small supply stores.

ANC MP Nthabiseng Khunou said: “They have reassured us here in Parliament, and according to them, SAPO, they are everywhere, even in the rural and they have said to where they have no post office, they are working with supermarkets and even small shops, so according to them in terms of spread, they can do that.

“And according to you, you have said it is a problem for them.”

Khunou said the contradiction made her wary that Sassa would fail to sign a new service provider, and again find itself insisting that only CPS was able to pay grants when a deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court expired next year.

“We need to see how we help Sassa get rid of CPS through SAPO … at the end of the day at this time next year, we will still have CPS, that is the uncertainty you are leaving us with,” she said.

Fellow ANC MP Mnyami Booi warned acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bengu not to mislead parliament on the agency’s plans and said proof of its intentions to migrate to a new service provider would be a letter informing CPS of its intentions not to renew the current contract.

“You have a very good story. But we have to hear where CPS is getting out of the system. Where is the letter that says CPS is out, they are out of our system? That letter you don’t have.

“You are going to tell us CPS must come because CPS has the skills.”

Bhengu said she was meeting with the CEO of CPS to discuss the termination of their contract, adding: “I know for a fact that the phase in and phase out process is taking place.”

Booi, however, insisted that Sassa’s preparations were not taking place at a pace commensurate with the time-frame of one year given to it by the Constitutional Court to find a new service provider.

Related Stories
Sassa must be accountable to an independent board – IFP 31.7.2017
Sassa services continue post expiry date 31.7.2017
Handover D-day for Sassa grants looms 26.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.