R3m in Mandrax recovered by police in Northern Cape

Vigilance by Colesberg police in the Northern Cape paid off when Mandrax tablets valued at R3 million were recovered on the N1 highway early on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the SA Police Service (SAPS), Colesberg police were doing normal patrols around 2am when they were alerted to an Audi at the Engen garage on the N1 highway. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the Mandrax tablets.

The 54-year-old suspect from Gauteng was immediately arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was waiting for accomplices from the Eastern Cape to collect the drugs in Colesberg.

Cluster commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika, commended the good work done by its Colesberg members. She said the success was a clear indication that her cluster was not a springboard for criminals who might think Colesberg could be used as a getaway route for drugs or illegal activities.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Colesberg Magistrate’s Court soon. Police investigations are continuing.