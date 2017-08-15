 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2017 03:46 pm

R3m in Mandrax recovered by police in Northern Cape

ANA
R3 million worth of Mandrax tablets found on N1 in Colesberg Northern Cape. Picture: supplied.

R3 million worth of Mandrax tablets found on N1 in Colesberg Northern Cape. Picture: supplied.

Investigations revealed the suspect was waiting for accomplices from the Eastern Cape to collect the drugs in Colesberg.

Vigilance by Colesberg police in the Northern Cape paid off when Mandrax tablets valued at R3 million were recovered on the N1 highway early on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the SA Police Service (SAPS), Colesberg police were doing normal patrols around 2am when they were alerted to an Audi at the Engen garage on the N1 highway. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the Mandrax tablets.

The 54-year-old suspect from Gauteng was immediately arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was waiting for accomplices from the Eastern Cape to collect the drugs in Colesberg.

Cluster commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika, commended the good work done by its Colesberg members. She said the success was a clear indication that her cluster was not a springboard for criminals who might think Colesberg could be used as a getaway route for drugs or illegal activities.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Colesberg Magistrate’s Court soon. Police investigations are continuing.

Related Stories
East African drug found on South Coast for first time 15.8.2017
School children on a new drug called ‘syrup’ 4.8.2017
Is Euphonik insinuating that Bonang is on drugs? 2.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.