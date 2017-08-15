 
South Africa 15.8.2017 03:43 pm

ANC MPs fail to stop meeting chaired by Makhosi Khoza

Citizen reporter
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. Picture: Gallo Images

The public service and administration committee meeting chaired by Makhosi Khoza in parliament went ahead despite the absence of a number of ANC MPs who boycotted it, claiming her conduct is “unbecoming”.

The meeting was scheduled to deal with allegations of nepotism levelled against Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi.

A letter written by the ANC MPs to the party’s chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, circulated on social media just minutes before the scheduled start of the meeting on Tuesday.

In the letter, the MPs said: “According to the ANC Construction Rule 25.5 Clause, (C), state that the conduct unbecoming of a member. We strongly object to being led by Dr M. Khoza as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee and a member of the study group since it is our view that she has violated the ANC Rule mentioned above.”

The meeting, however, continued, as the committee had met the quorum to proceed.

But it was adjourned within an hour, as Muthambi and her department’s director-general, Mashwahle Diphofa, had failed to pitch.

Khoza said Muthambi would be summoned to appear before the committee next week.

