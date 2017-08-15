Joburg EMS on high alert as city braces for cold front

As the cold front moves towards the Western Cape, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) notes with concern that Gauteng is bracing for significant drops in temperatures with wet conditions.

In a statement to the Midrand Reporter, Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg EMS, warned: “This significant drop in temperatures means that most of Johannesburg’s citizens will be exposed to extremely cold temperatures forcing them to use heating and lighting appliances to try and warm themselves. These appliances might be dangerous if they are used unsafely.

“The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services will remain on high alert to make sure that we respond to any emergencies which might occur, the main focus will be on our 189 informal settlements throughout the city since they are the most vulnerable to fires when the weather is like this.”

Further, Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg’s Disaster Management Centre would be fully operational throughout the weekend. “Disaster Management Monitoring teams have been dispatched to all seven regions of the city to monitor any eventuality and to facilitate any evacuation procedures whenever there is a need to do so since there is a possibility of some rainfall,” he said.

He urged those residents who were within the formal residential areas not to leave their heaters unattended while in use in order to avoid fire incidents.

Candle safety tips:

Keep candles away from children

A child should not be left unattended in a room with a burning candle

Store candles, matches and lighters out of the reach of children

A candle should not be used to light stoves

A candle should not be used in a confined space.

Braizers or Imbaulas:

Use them in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide inhalation. Before you go to bed, take them outside.

Use of paraffin:

Put your paraffin stove on a flat surface where it can’t fall or get knocked over

Use safe containers to store paraffin, for example, safety-cap bottles.

Before you go to bed or before you leave your home:

Never go to bed, or out, with a candle or paraffin lamp still burning

Switch off heaters and stoves at the wall plug before going to bed or out

Always put out cigarettes carefully. Do not smoke in bed.

Mulaudzi advised that for any life threatening emergencies call 10177 on a Telkom landline; 112 on your cellphone or 011 375 5911.

– Caxton News Service

