 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2017 02:06 pm

Premier Zille calls for NGO summit to address child murders in WCape

ANA
Former DA Leader Helen Zille. Picture: Alaister Russell

Former DA Leader Helen Zille. Picture: Alaister Russell

The study would document what was known about each case, analyse the details, and use comparable international studies to recommend solutions Zille said.

Premier Helen Zille announced on Tuesday that she will convene a meeting of NGOs specialising in child protection, to discuss the way forward regarding the recent spate of child murders in the Western Cape.

According to Zille’s column on the Daily Maverick website, the pattern emerging from incidents in the province – almost in all cases – was that the perpetrators were known, and usually trusted by the victim and their families. Perpetrators have ranged from neighbours, landlords, lodgers, ex-boyfriends and even the fathers of the victims. Also, many perpetrators were said to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs when they committed their crimes, while some acted out of revenge against a partner (or former partner).

“I will now convene a meeting of stakeholders who are actively involved in child safety issues. I will also seek their response to my proposal for an in-depth expert study into six child murder cases. This study will help us to determine whether a formal commission of inquiry is an appropriate step, or whether there are other, more effective steps the provincial government can take within its constitutional mandate, to help prevent child murders,” said Zille.

The study would document what was known about each case, analyse the details, and use comparable international studies to recommend solutions Zille said.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Government is continuing to facilitate extensive programmes aimed at child protection and welfare.

Zille wrote that the province’s Social Development department devoted R683 million to addressing the needs of children, families and victims of violence and crime. The scope of this work included a network of 420 NGOs operating within a combination of Child & Youth Care Centres, and drop-in centres that provide critical child protection services.

According to the column, the net is cast wide across 36 local social development offices, six district offices, 61 Child & Youth Care Centres, 190 child protection organisations with service delivery offices across the province, and 16 shelters for victims of abuse.

“The budget for child protection in the Department of Social Development tops R1 billion if the full operational requirements of these services are factored in, including the salaries of 1,510 social workers,” said Zille.

There are 35,000 children under the department’s watch in alternative care placements, and a further 80,000 children in 1,100 ECDs funded by the department. All of this excludes expenditure on child safety, through the departments of Education, Community Safety and others.

“But one thing I know for sure: no government can substitute for the role of committed families and communities in protecting children. In the end, a culture of active, responsible citizenship is indispensable to building a functional society that cares for its most vulnerable members,” added Zille.

– African News Agency

Related Stories
Gupta TV channel ANN7 to pay R10K fine after twice incorrectly reporting on Zille 17.7.2017
Zille welcomes Western Cape clean audits 22.6.2017
Knives out over Zille lawyer fees 22.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.