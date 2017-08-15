 
South Africa 15.8.2017 01:59 pm

Final postponement in case against Fees Must Fall Activist Mcebo Dlamini

ANA
Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini walks with friends and supporters as he leaves the Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on 15 August 2017. Dlamini's case of public violence continues to be hampered by challenges with his legal representation. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Dlamini appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.

Student activist Mcebo Dlamini said on Tuesday that the African National Congress (ANC) was arrogant and hypocritical for granting free higher education despite a number of student leaders still facing charges related to fees must fall protests.

He was arrested in October 2016, but was released on R2 000 bail in November in the Palm Ridge High Court.

“The ANC has indicated that they were willing to roll out free education in 2018 but as student leaders we might be forced to reject that offer,” he said.

“If push comes to shove we can still mobilise today and it won’t be nice. None of the students know we are here but we might be forced.”

Earlier, Dlamini told the court that he needed to seek alternative legal representatives as his current legal counsel did not pitch for proceedings.

“For unforseen reasons my legal representatives didn’t make it to court, hence I’ve decided to get a new attorney,” he said.

He was warned by the court that no further postponements would be allowed, so it was vital for him to ensure that he appointed someone to represent him at his next appearance.

The matter was postponed to August 29.

Dlamini told reporters after court proceedings that he is completing his law degree despite the court case against him.

– African News Agency

