Two suspects appear in Pretoria court for NPA office burglary

Two suspects have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court in connection with the break-ins at the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) offices last month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said in a statement on Tuesday morning that Moses Ernest Tonono Ntakiso, 39, and Moses Magolego, 40, appeared on Monday.

According to Mfaku, Ntakiso faces seven counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. He also faces an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody. Magolego has been charged with one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

Mfaku said the matter was postponed to August 21 for the case to be referred for allocation to a Regional Court.

The Pretoria offices of the DPP were broken into in early July and two computers stolen.

A week earlier, the offices of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Pretoria were also burgled and financial and human resources records stolen. In March, the offices of the chief justice were broken into. Computers with the employment information of judges and employees were stolen.

– African News Agency (ANA)