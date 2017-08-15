 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2017 12:53 pm

Two suspects appear in Pretoria court for NPA office burglary

ANA
Pictured is the entrance to the Pretoria Magistrate court where last week there was a break-in at an NPA office, 26 July 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Pictured is the entrance to the Pretoria Magistrate court where last week there was a break-in at an NPA office, 26 July 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The case against the two male suspects has been postponed to August 21 for the matter to be referred to a Regional Court.

Two suspects have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court in connection with the break-ins at the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) offices last month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said in a statement on Tuesday morning that Moses Ernest Tonono Ntakiso, 39, and Moses Magolego, 40, appeared on Monday.

According to Mfaku, Ntakiso faces seven counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. He also faces an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody. Magolego has been charged with one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

Mfaku said the matter was postponed to August 21 for the case to be referred for allocation to a Regional Court.

The Pretoria offices of the DPP were broken into in early July and two computers stolen.

A week earlier, the offices of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Pretoria were also burgled and financial and human resources records stolen. In March, the offices of the chief justice were broken into. Computers with the employment information of judges and employees were stolen.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
NPA rejects reports on state capture probe as ‘misleading’ 13.8.2017
Why #GuptaLeaks may go nowhere – report 13.8.2017
Marikana man accused of murder is too dangerous, Rustenburg court hears 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs
Athletics

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.