 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2017 11:19 am

Debate around SABC board shortlisting process under way in parliament

ANA
SABC.

SABC.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana confirmed that 363 applications had been received.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications is meeting on Tuesday to set the framework for the shortlisting of candidates to be interviewed for the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana confirmed 363 applications had been received. MPs are yet to receive all the CVs, which means the shortlisting process won’t begin on Tuesday.

Instead, MPs are setting guidelines on how the process will unfold.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzille van Damme suggested the process must be as transparent as possible, with the public being able to give input.

“All CVs must be published on the [parliamentary] website and we must give five working days for civil society or anyone from the public to make comment,” she said.

Van Damme’s DA colleague, Gavin Davies, said a shortlist of 36 names should be drawn up. He added MPs should be thorough in verifying the academic qualifications of candidates following a situation in 2014 when it emerged that former SABC board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala lied about her qualifications.

“We want to avoid a repetition of that, and I’m very glad to see that each candidate who is shortlisted will be vetted,” said Davis.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said sifting through the 363 CVs should not be an arduous process.

“We have to emphasise quality, and once we apply our strict minds we won’t have a problem.”

African National Congress MP Nokuzola Tolashe said the committee should go “out of its way to get the best candidates”.

Tolashe singled out the “sterling work” done by the ad-hoc committee, which probed the SABC and the interim board whose term ends next month.

“We want to have the best board this time around,” she said.

Several SABC boards have been dissolved over the years following instability, and allegations of wrongdoing and political interference.

– African News Agency

Related Stories
Hlaudi in Labour Court dock over SABC 8 dismissal 15.8.2017
Alleged killers of Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha back in court next month 11.8.2017
SABC apologises for ‘Mini-Zuma’ mistake 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs
Athletics

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.