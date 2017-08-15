Hlaudi in Labour Court dock over SABC 8 dismissal

Sacked SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng will have to explain to the Labour Court on Tuesday why he should not be held liable in a personal capacity for the wrongful dismissal of the 8 journalists from the public broadcaster, while he was still in charge.

On 11 May the Labour Court granted the application by trade union Solidarity, to add Motsoeneng as respondent in the trade union’s cost order case against the SABC.

“Solidarity set its sights on Motsoeneng with the trade union arguing that Motsoeneng as the former chief operations officer made the final decision to dismiss the journalists,” said Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, adding that “the time has come for Motsoeneng to be held accountable for his rash decisions”.

Van der Bijl said: “Today we will overcome the last hurdle to holding him liable for the costs we had to incur due to his unlawful instructions and actions”.

– African News Agency (ANA)