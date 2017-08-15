Expect a cold front with heavy rain and flooding from Wednesday

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to South Africans not to pack away their warm winter clothes just yet, as the country will experience a cold front from Wednesday.

Cold daytime temperatures are expected to dominate the southwestern parts on Wednesday, spreading to include the central and eastern parts on Thursday. Some places in the high-lying central and eastern interior are likely to experience daytime temperatures of the order of only 5 to 10 degrees for up to three consecutive days.

“Significant snowfall can also be expected over the southern and central Drakensberg. Snowfall could be heavy over the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape, possibly leading to the closure of the majority of mountain passes in the region as well as associated disruption of traffic flow,” said the SA Weather Service in a statement.

Rain and showers are expected over the southwestern parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to move eastwards, with the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal set to receive widespread rainfall.

“The two provinces may even experience heavy rainfall as well as localised flooding, especially along the coast and adjacent interior regions.”

There is also a strong likelihood that gale force winds of a damaging nature as well as rough to very rough sea conditions may develop in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The weather conditions will exit the country by Friday, returning to to dry, settled weather.

Storm Report SA is currently monitoring a cold front that is due to hit the Western Cape on Wednesday.

This cold front will bring some light rain to the Western Cape from Tuesday with up to 20mm of rain expected in places.