Committee concerned over slow housing delivery in North West

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements on Monday, expressed concern over the North West province’s slow progress in delivering houses.

“We are not happy about the situation here, in particular that this province has always been one of the best performing provinces in the delivery of human settlements opportunities. Something must be done to improve this picture,” Committee chairperson, Nocawe Mafu, said in a statement.

Mafu said that the Committee expressed concern over the province’s ability to meet its human settlements targets for the 2017/18 financial year after it emerged that most of the projects the province initiated have not been completed due to various challenges.

“The MEC responsible for human settlements in the province, Ms Galaletsang Fenny Gaolaolwe, said some of the challenges were as a result of contractors’ inability to do the work on time. She also cited poor planning, saying some of the houses were built without provision for sewerage, water and electricity connections.

“Human resource capacity was also cited as another reason, due to the many people in acting management positions,” she said.

“The Committee visited four projects in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district and witnessed these challenges in the Mahikeng Community Residential Unit, a project that was completed in December 2014, but will only be occupied in September 2017. The Committee also witnessed the challenge of houses without sewerage and electricity infrastructure during its visit to the Rooigrond RDP project.”

Mafu said the Committee was “cautiously optimistic” about the province’s commitment to meet its target of about 12,000 housing unit for this financial year, “considering that it failed to meet the first-quarter targets”.

The Committee directed the provincial department of local government and human settlements to form part of the national department’s delegation when they table the second quarter report in Parliament in October.

“Having the province in our quarterly meetings with the national department will ensure the province accounts for its performance directly to the Portfolio Committee and stops hiding behind the national department,” said Mafu.

The Committee will be in Klerksdorp on Tuesday, inspecting projects in the Matlosana municipal boundary.