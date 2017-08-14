 
South Africa 14.8.2017

One dead in North West crash

Three other men from the second vehicle were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries.

One person died and three other people were injured on Monday, when a car collided into the side of another car on the N4 in the Safari Gardens area of Rustenburg, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene to find both vehicles on the side of the road.

“The occupants from both vehicles had already been pulled out and were now lying around the vehicles. Paramedics assessed one man and found that he showed no signs of life. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient,” Meiring said.

“Unfortunately, after 30 minutes, no vital sins returned and the man was pronounced dead. Three other men from the second vehicle were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. Paramedics treated the men and thereafter transported them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

Meiring said the details surrounding this accident was unknown but would be investigated by local authorities who were on the scene.

