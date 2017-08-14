 
South Africa 14.8.2017 09:00 pm

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who used to beat his wife

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Cyril Ramaphosa. at her 80th birthday.

Julius Malema, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Cyril Ramaphosa. at her 80th birthday.

The EFF leader casually slipped the rumour that Ramaphosa is an abuser into an interview.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has made a shocking public allegation that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa used to beat his first wife.

Malema was reacting to ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini’s statement defending not firing Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana after he assaulted two women at a nightclub last week, as other members “had done worse”.

The EFF has a stormy relationship with Ramaphosa, who oversaw the disciplinary hearing that saw Malema and Floyd Shivambu expelled from the EFF.

Shivambu subsequently called him a “murderer” in parliament in relation to the Marikana massacre. However, the two men were all smiles together at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s party earlier this year.

In an interview with Capricorn FM on Monday evening, Malema said the ANC should come out and tell the nation if Ramaphosa used to abuse his first wife.

“Let me tell you why Bathabile says there are worse people than Mduduzi Manana in the ANC. She is referring to Cyril Ramaphosa, they are saying he used to beat up his wife,” Malema said.

He said the EFF would have charged Manana is it were in government.

“Mduduzi Manana has admitted to beating up women, there’s no dispute. We would have charged him a long time ago if we were in government.” he said.

Twitter has reacted strongly to the allegations.

