Muthambi’s day of truth arrives

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi is expected to face a grilling from no-nonsense ANC parliamentarian Dr Makhosi Khoza and her committee members about Muthambi’s controversial trip during which she allegedly transported 30 people, including friends and family, to attend her budget speech in parliament earlier this year.

But the minister has vowed she would set the record straight regarding the allegations when she appears before the portfolio committee on public service and administration, chaired by Khoza, today.

Muthambi was lambasted by the opposition parties for the trip, which had cost the taxpayer an estimated R500 000. Some of the opposition members had called for her to resign and pay back the money.

Muthambi is also accused of nepotism as she allegedly employed people – said to be mostly friends and family – almost exclusively from Limpopo, her home province. Members of the DA and the EFF are expected to give the minister a tough time during the oversight procedure.

Yesterday, ministry spokesperson Nthambeleni Gabara confirmed that Muthambi had been invited to appear before the portfolio committee today. Her office was confident she would stand her ground on what had happened, Gabara said.

“Minister Muthambi is also expected to use the platform to break her silence on the malicious allegations levelled against her and the misleading media reports claiming that she used taxpayers’ money on trips for family and friends,” Gabara said.

Muthambi and her department officials will brief the committee about the department’s fourth-quarter performance for the 2016/17 financial year and the first quarter of the current financial year. Among the issues to be raised will be the activities of the National School of Government, the Centre for Public Service Innovation and the Public Service Commission.

Gabara referred to the reports as “fake news” and the spreading and recycling of “false narrative”.

“There is no doubt that Minister Muthambi, who is known for setting the standard for sound financial governance, which resulted in her two departments receiving clean audit reports since 2014 while she was communications minister, will firmly set the record straight,” Gabara said. – ericn@citizen.co.za

