South Africa 14.8.2017 06:03 pm

Three heist suspects dead in shoot-out with KZN cops

ANA
Crime scene

Crime scene

Three men suspected of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist were killed and another man was seriously wounded in a shootout with police after an armed robbery in Hillcrest on Monday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said security guards who were collecting cash at a service station were robbed at gunpoint by the gunmen who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Police were alerted and the vehicle with four occupants was spotted driving along the M13 Highway. Additional police officers were called in as backup and the thugs were cornered,” said Mbhele.

“The suspects opened fire at police and the officers retaliated, fatally wounding three suspects. The fourth man was seriously wounded during the shootout.”

No officers were wounded during the shootout.

The wounded suspect was transported to hospital where he remained under police guard. He will be charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Police seized four 9mm pistols and boxes of cash from the suspects getaway vehicle.”

The pistols would be sent for ballistic tests to see whether they were used during any other crimes in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner  Bheki Langa commended the swift action of the officers involved in the shootout.

“I am glad that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed and still managed to recover these illegal firearms and cash. These ruthless criminals have no respect for our laws or the people of this province. They are motivated by greed and have no regard for the lives that they ruin in the process,” Langa said.

