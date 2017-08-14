Three die in Pinetown crash

Three men were killed when the vehicle they were in rolled off the M13 in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, ER24 paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived on the scene they found the vehicle lying on top of a roadside barrier.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of three men lying around the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the men and found that all three had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for them and they were declared dead.”