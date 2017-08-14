Mpumalanga teacher gunned down by husband at school

A 30-year-old teacher was gunned down in full view of her learners by her husband at a primary school in Mpumalanga on Monday morning, the provincial education department said.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education confirmed the killing of Kate Chiloane at Sedibasathutho Primary School under Maviljan Circuit in Bushbuckridge Local Municipality.

The provincial department’s spokesperson, Jasper Zwane, said Chiloane’s husband attacked her while she was conducting her lessons in the morning.

“The husband just got into her classroom and started shooting at her. Even when she tried to run away into the staff room, he followed her and continued shooting at her. He ran away from the scene,” Zwane said.

Chiloane was a Grade 2 teacher since January 2016 at the school. Her husband subsequently killed himself at home.

Zwane said lessons had to be suspended while the department was monitoring the situation at the school and deployed officials from the wellness section to render counselling services to the learners, educators and some family members.

Mpumalanga MEC for Education Reginah Mhaule said they were saddened by this incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and hereby send our condolences to the family of the deceased and those who affected by her passing.

“The department will work with SAPS and other relevant institutions to probe the circumstances that led to this regrettable incident,” Mhaule said.