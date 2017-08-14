Two sentenced to life behind bars for raping woman in KZN

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for the rape of a 43-year-old woman in Mtunzini, near Richards Bay, in 2015, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Siyabonga Makhathini, 19, and Mzwakhe Luthuli, 36, were convicted of raping the woman at knifepoint.

Police said in a statement the woman was sleeping when the men entered the bedroom in her homestead.