South Africa 14.8.2017 04:50 pm

Two sentenced to life behind bars for raping woman in KZN

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for the rape of a 43-year-old woman in Mtunzini, near Richards Bay, in 2015, KwaZulu-Natal police said.
 
Siyabonga Makhathini, 19, and Mzwakhe Luthuli, 36, were convicted of raping the woman at knifepoint.
 
Police said in a statement the woman was sleeping when the men entered the bedroom in her homestead. 
 
“They asked to see her daughter, and she told them that her daughter was not available, they then insulted her. They forced the victim out the room and took turns raping her at knifepoint,” the statement said.
