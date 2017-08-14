 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2017 04:08 pm

High seas force closure of several Durban beaches

ANA
Photo: South Coast Herald

Photo: South Coast Herald

The metro said the decision to close the beaches was made after engagements with SA Weather Service and Sharks Board.

 Several beaches along Durban’s South coast have been closed due to high seas forecast over the next few days, the eThekwini Municipality said on Monday.

In a statement, the metro said the decision to close the beaches was made after deliberations with the SA Weather Service and the Sharks Board.

“The closure entails the lifting of shark nets at the above mentioned beaches,” the statement said.

“The municipality will continue to monitor all other beaches. Should it become necessary to close any other beaches, members of the public will be notified accordingly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Related Stories
Four suspected armed robbers die, one arrested in shoot-out with cops in Durban 6.8.2017
Woman injured as bakkie crashes into house in Durban 5.8.2017
Stability of Durban bridge to be determined 3.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.