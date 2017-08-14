High seas force closure of several Durban beaches

Several beaches along Durban’s South coast have been closed due to high seas forecast over the next few days, the eThekwini Municipality said on Monday.

In a statement, the metro said the decision to close the beaches was made after deliberations with the SA Weather Service and the Sharks Board.

“The closure entails the lifting of shark nets at the above mentioned beaches,” the statement said.

“The municipality will continue to monitor all other beaches. Should it become necessary to close any other beaches, members of the public will be notified accordingly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”