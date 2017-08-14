Update: Knysna fires started by ‘human activity’

According to Knysna fire chief, Clinton Manuel, the cause of the fires that ravaged the Knysna area on June 7 was “human activity”, reports the Knysna-Plett Herald.

This was heard on Monday afternoon as the Knysna Municipality provided feedback to local and national media about the fires.

It was heard that the fires were then spread by other factors including weather patterns.

“The fire was started by humans, but we cannot say it was deliberate, as people light fires for many reasons,” said Manuel.

Police will now investigate further why the fires were lit.

Seven people were killed during the fires and hundreds of homes were lost while hundreds more were damaged.

