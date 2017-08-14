 
South Africa 14.8.2017 03:33 pm

Update: Knysna fires started by ‘human activity’

Elaine King
The meeting is under way in the council chambers. Picture: Knysna-Plett Herald

According to a report, it is thought somebody started the fires, but it could not be said that the fires were deliberately started.

According to Knysna fire chief, Clinton Manuel, the cause of the fires that ravaged the Knysna area on June 7 was “human activity”,  reports the Knysna-Plett Herald.

This was heard on Monday afternoon as the Knysna Municipality provided feedback to local and national media about the fires.

It was heard that the fires were then spread by other factors including weather patterns.

“The fire was started by humans, but we cannot say it was deliberate, as people light fires for many reasons,” said Manuel.

Police will now investigate further why the fires were lit.

Seven people were killed during the fires and hundreds of homes were lost while hundreds more were damaged.

Watch a video of a portion of the proceedings:

Fire chief Clinton Manuel, mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies, municipal manager Kam Chetty and communications officer Chumisa Kalawe. Picture: Elaine King

