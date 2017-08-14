WATCH: KZN schoolboy in beating case tries to hide his face in court

The suspect in the case of a schoolgirl who was brutally beaten at a school in KwaZulu-Natal has appeared in court and was granted bail of R1 500.

Lindokuhle Dube tried to hide his face in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

#KZNSchoolAssault accused Lindokuhle Dube hides his face in Ntuzuma Court today. The 19 yr old was granted bail R1500. @TheMercurySA @IOL pic.twitter.com/iCOnjEQoEt — Bernadette Wolhuter (@bernwolhuter) August 14, 2017

He was ordered not to contact any of the witnesses. The case will resume in just over a month, on September 19.

#KZNSchoolAssault suspect Lindokuhle Dube, 19, granted bail of R1500. He's not to contact the victim or witnesses. Back in court Sept 14th. pic.twitter.com/am6tuBpIhv — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) August 14, 2017

Dube’s father handed him over after a video of him allegedly beating a 17-year-old girl until she bled went viral.