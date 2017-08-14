 
South Africa 14.8.2017 01:30 pm

WATCH: KZN schoolboy in beating case tries to hide his face in court

Citizen reporter
A still from the alleged crime.

Lindokuhle Dube was granted bail on Monday morning.

The suspect in the case of a schoolgirl who was brutally beaten at a school in KwaZulu-Natal has appeared in court and was granted bail of R1 500.

Lindokuhle Dube tried to hide his face in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

He was ordered not to contact any of the witnesses. The case will resume in just over a month, on September 19.

Dube’s father handed him over after a video of him allegedly beating a 17-year-old girl until she bled went viral.

The incident took place at Siyathuthuka Secondary School in Inanda, north of Durban. The 20-second clip, which was condemned by the national department of basic education, shows the pupil in uniform being brutally kicked in the back and head several times by a schoolboy while another male learner does nothing to help the girl, but seems to be encouraging the attack.

The incident reportedly took place in November last year and the girl’s father, a single parent, took his daughter out of the school in fear for her safety when the shocking video was shared among pupils and teachers and went viral in the community.

The schoolgirl’s father – whose name has been withheld to avoid further trauma – said he complained to the school’s management, but he was told they were apparently not aware of the incident. He said the boy’s family was not helpful either.

The schoolgirl’s sister also said she reported the incident to the school, but no action was taken against the perpetrator.

She claimed the brutal attack occurred after she and a group of learners, including the perpetrator, teased each other.

“He lost it and slapped me on the face. Later my sister went to him to inquire what had happened.

“That’s where the argument started, and he beat her and kicked her to the ground in between the computer laboratory and other classrooms while another boy took the video as he cheered him on,” she said.

The alleged perpetrator left the school.

