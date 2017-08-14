Concern over excavation in Port Edward

Phillip Lennon of Leisure Bay’s recent discovery of a potential mining threat in the Port Edward area of KwaZulu-Natal has sparked a great deal of concern on social media.

After a concerned resident brought the matter to his attention, Lennon decided to investigate and, while en route to Port Edward recently, he spotted “something fluttering in the wind”.

That something turned out to be a notice for a borrow pit licence for the excavation of materials associated with the upgrade of the R61.

Lennon posted his discovery on the Leisure Bay and Glenmore Community Facebook page, pointing out that the mining area (which is believed to be on private, pristine land) will be seven hectares in size and some 20 metres deep. It is thought this is the same piece of land on which the film, The Jungle Book, was shot.

People responded with concern that the site was close to holiday resorts and the famous Tragedy Hill, and would negatively impact the environment, tourism and the general well-being of the area.

Others were worried about the noise levels associated with earthworks and the fact that the excavation site was near the estuary.

The South Coast Herald contacted Jason Lowe, South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) Eastern region project manager regarding the proposed plans.

In his reply, Lowe said Sanral had identified potential borrow pits that will supply the construction project for the upgrade of the R61 between the Mtamvuna and Mbizana rivers.

“Environmental consultancy, KSEMS, is undertaking environmental assessment practitioner work for the borrow pit applications and associated water use licence applications.

This process is running separately and ahead of the environmental authorisation application to the department of environmental affairs,” he said.

The environmental assessment process is scheduled to commence in October.

Interested and affected parties are invited to register with Nishkar Maharaj of KSEMS, 4 Woodville Lane (off Hawkstone Road), Summerveld, Assagay; at P.O. Box 396, Gillitts 3603; via email to Nishkar@ksems.co.za; by phone (031 769 1578) or fax (086 535 5281 or on the company’s website, www.ksems.co.za

Councillor Dave Watson said he was aware of the plans and expected these to come before his portfolio.

He added he had also been in contact with the consultants, saying: “My duty is to ensure that the complex process is procedurally correct.”

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.