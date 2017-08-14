 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2017 11:41 am

Blood spatter expert ill, Van Breda case postponed to Tuesday

ANA
Murder accused Henri van Breda during day 26 of his of trial at the Western Cape High Court June 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Henri Van Breda is accused of the brutal murders of his parents and brother, and the attempted murder of his sister in 2015. The case was postponed to 07 August, 2017. Picture: Gallo Images

Murder accused Henri van Breda during day 26 of his of trial at the Western Cape High Court June 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Henri Van Breda is accused of the brutal murders of his parents and brother, and the attempted murder of his sister in 2015. The case was postponed to 07 August, 2017. Picture: Gallo Images

Henri van Breda, 22, allegedly murdered his mother, father and older brother.

A blood spatter expert, due to testify in the Western Cape High Court on Monday in the trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda, was unable to attend court proceedings, as he was ill.

Judge Siraj Desai postponed the case to Tuesday when a forensic expert, Warrant Officer Lorraine Nel, due to testify next week, will take the stand instead.

Twenty-two-year-old Henri van Breda allegedly murdered his mother, father and older brother on January 27, 2015. His sister, Marli, who was 16 at the time, survived the attack. Van Breda has claimed that a laughing, axe-wielding intruder, wearing gloves, a balaclava and dark clothing, was behind the brutal attack.

Before the adjournment, defence advocate Pieter Botha placed on record that Afrikaans newspaper Rapport printed an article with “gross inaccuracies” on Sunday. He said the article stated that “Henri’s DNA was found under his mother Theresa’s nails”, which had not been the testimony of forensic expert Lieutenant-Colonel Sharlene Otto last week.

Judge Desai appealed to the media to report accurately as “wrong reporting leads to wrong perceptions”.

Last week, Otto testified that no “unknown DNA” had been found in the 216 samples her laboratory analysed.

She told the court that “every touch leaves a trace” in accordance with the “Locard principle”.

But she conceded: “If I wear personal protective equipment, gloves, a balaclava, if I cover my body and come in and go out, I won’t leave a trace. The crime scene may leave a trace on me.”

Otto told the court nail scrapings taken from Henri’s left hand contained the mixed DNA of himself, his mother, Teresa, and his brother, Rudi.

She also testified that blood found in the corner of the shower floor was a mixture of DNA profiles – Rudi’s, Teresa’s and Henri’s.

Captain Marius Joubert from the police’s forensic laboratory will testify about blood spatter patterns on Monday.

Related Stories
Man stabbed child after ‘vision’ that the act was his road to riches 12.8.2017
No unknown DNA found on crime scene – forensic expert in Van Breda trial 7.8.2017
DNA expert takes the stand as Van Breda murder trial resumes 7.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.