‘Hit-and-run’ leaves man dead at Krugersdorp intersection

A man, believed to be 27-years-old, died Monday morning after he was run over by a car at the corner of Hendrik Potgieter and Furrow road in Krugersdorp.

ER24 Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived on scene at 07:37, the found the pedestrian lying in the middle of the intersection.

“There was nothing that paramedics could do for the man. He was declared dead on scene,” said Van Huyssteen.

The car that ran over the pedestrian was nowhere to be seen, suggesting that it was a “hit-and-run” incident.

Police are investigating the matter.

– African News Agency