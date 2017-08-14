Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

Thieves broke into Langlaagte licence testing station at the weekend, and stole computers and an undisclosed amount of money.

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the robbery took place on Sunday night. He said as a result of the break-in, the station would remain partially closed on Monday.

“Only learner driver tests and practical driving tests will go ahead as usual, but the rest of the services at the station will be suspended until further notice,” said Minnaar.

“It has not yet been established how criminals managed to get past security guards or how they gained access to the testing station. This will have to be investigated.”