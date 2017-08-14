Nine-year-old girl killed in Universitas car crash

A nine-year-old girl died in a car crash at Universitas, in Bloemfontein, on Sunday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the crash scene they found the girl and the driver of the vehicle on the side of the road.

“Unfortunately, paramedics could do nothing to save the girl and she was declared dead on the scene,” said Van Huyssteen.

The driver of the car, a woman thought to be 45 years old sustained moderate injuries. Another woman of about 50 and a 12-year-old child sustained minor injuries in the collision.

They were taken to Mediclinic Bloemfontein.