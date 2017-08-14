 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2017 09:34 am

Nine-year-old girl killed in Universitas car crash

ANA
Ambulance Picture ER24.co.za

Ambulance Picture ER24.co.za

The child was declared dead on the scene.

A nine-year-old girl died in a car crash at Universitas, in Bloemfontein, on Sunday afternoon.

ER24  spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the crash scene they found the girl and the driver of the vehicle on the side of the road.

“Unfortunately, paramedics could do nothing to save the girl and she was declared dead on the scene,” said Van Huyssteen.

The driver of the car, a woman thought to be 45 years old sustained moderate injuries. Another woman of about 50 and a 12-year-old child sustained minor injuries in the collision.

They were taken to Mediclinic Bloemfontein.

Related Stories
It’s easy to be preachy when you’re merely an onlooker 14.8.2017
12 injured as taxi rolls on N1 near Grasmere toll plaza 13.8.2017
Eight die in Northern Cape car crash 13.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.