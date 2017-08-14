 
South Africa 14.8.2017 07:27 am

Mashaba to launch cleanup campaign for Joburg

ANA
Executive mayor Herman Mashaba visits the scene of the Cape York building on the corner of Nugget and and Jeppe street in Hillbrow that caught fire, 5 July 2017. One person died after jumping from the second floor of the building, while six others burnt to death or died from smoke inhalation according to the EMS on the scene. Some residents made ropes from sheets to get out, while some refused to leave the hijacked building. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark



The campaign seeks to rally residents to work together with government and skilled stakeholders.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, together with community leaders and various stakeholders, will launch a monthly cleanup volunteer campaign in the city on Monday.

In a statement, the city said it had initiated increased services within Pikitup, its cleaning services entity.

Residents are being urged to take better care of the environment by promoting a culture of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste.

“Appropriate waste management will ensure that the city has an opportunity not only to avoid the harmful impacts associated with waste which can cause serious health hazards to residents, but also to recover resources, realise environmental, economic, and social benefits, as well as take a step on the road to a sustainable future,” said the City.

The cleanup campaign will be launched at the Yeoville Recreation Centre.

– African News Agency (ANA)

