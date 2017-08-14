Mashaba to launch cleanup campaign for Joburg

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, together with community leaders and various stakeholders, will launch a monthly cleanup volunteer campaign in the city on Monday.

In a statement, the city said it had initiated increased services within Pikitup, its cleaning services entity.

Residents are being urged to take better care of the environment by promoting a culture of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste.

“Appropriate waste management will ensure that the city has an opportunity not only to avoid the harmful impacts associated with waste which can cause serious health hazards to residents, but also to recover resources, realise environmental, economic, and social benefits, as well as take a step on the road to a sustainable future,” said the City.

The cleanup campaign will be launched at the Yeoville Recreation Centre.

– African News Agency (ANA)