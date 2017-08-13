 
South Africa 13.8.2017 09:12 pm

12 injured as taxi rolls on N1 near Grasmere toll plaza

ANA
File image

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

At least 12 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a minibus taxi rolled on the N1 northbound close to the Grasmere toll plaza in Lenasia, Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 4.15pm and found the passengers of the taxi on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

“Most of them had been treated by other emergency services on [the] scene and their injuries ranged from minor to serious. ER24 transported four of the passengers who sustained minor to moderate injuries to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care.”

The cause of the crash was unknown at this stage, Siddall said.

In another incident, a man believed to be in his 30s was killed when he was knocked down by a minibus taxi at the intersection of Ondekkers Road and 10th Street in Delarey in Roodepoort, Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 2.40pm and found the man trapped under a stationary car, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

“There was nothing paramedics could do to help the man and he was declared dead on the scene.”

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Siddall said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

