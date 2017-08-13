 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2017 09:06 pm

Joburg billing crisis to be ‘history’ soon – Dagada

ANA
Skyline view of Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Skyline view of Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Mashaba and Dagada led a high-level team to assist customers to resolve long-standing billing issues.

The municipal billing crisis in the City of Johannesburg will be “history” by end of the 2017/2018 financial year, mayoral committee member for finance Rabelani Dagada predicted on Sunday.

“The City of Johannesburg is closer to remedying all billing woes in the municipality following an 88 percent query resolution rate at a billing open day on Saturday, 12 August 2017,” he said.

Hundreds of previously frustrated customers left pleased with the city’s attempt to bring its frontline services to their doorstep, to enable the prompt resolution of lingering billing woes. It was a testament to the fact that the municipality was determined to eradicate billing issues while curbing its increasing debt, Dagada said.

Mayor Herman Mashaba and Dagada led a high-level team from the Revenue Shared Services Centre (RSSC) to assist customers to resolve long-standing billing issues as well as settle their debt with the city.

Services the city offered at Emmarentia’s Marks Park during the billing open day included adjustments on disputed accounts, electricity consumption queries, as well as refuse, sewerage, and tariff queries.

The city also dealt with requests to link or de-link meters and water consumption queries. The city expected the oldest billing query in its system to be only from February 2017; effectively meaning that long-standing billing issues were being resolved expeditiously, Dagada said.

“Currently, only 17,797 billing queries are yet to be resolved. Of these, 53 percent are 30 days old, 30.87 percent are between 31 to 60 days old, while 7.98 percent are between 61 to 90 days old. The city expects to resolve all queries older than 90 days by the end of August 2017.”

The finance department was determined to “fix it” by the end of the current fiscal period. “We are taking decisions here and now. By the end of March next year, we will be talking about the legacy of the billing crisis and talking about it as if it’s history,” he said.

Similar billing open days would be held in all regions of the metro in upcoming months to give the city an opportunity to reduce the backlog of incorrect municipal accounts and rectify anomalies in the system.
– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Billing open days aim to rectify anomalies in municipal accounts 10.8.2017
Fix billing crisis, or you’re out, Mashaba allegedly warns finance MMC 4.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates
World Athletics

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister
Eish!

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister

readers' choice

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.