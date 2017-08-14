 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2017 05:03 am

Dlamini criticised for saying there are worse men than Manana

Amanda Watson
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The Sonke Gender Justice says women should not trust the league because, according to the NGO, it does not represent them.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) yesterday faced a barrage of criticism after its president apparently defended the woman-beating Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana.

Manana, deputy minister of higher education and training, was released on R5 000 bail last week after a video of him assaulting two women went viral on social media.

According to te Sunday Times, ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, who is also minister of social development, said no further action should be taken against Manana because there were many more government leaders and officials who were guilty of more serious crimes.

Bafana Khumalo, director of strategic partnerships and co-founder of the NGO Sonke Gender Justice, yesterday called the ANCWL a “patriarchal organisation that represents the interests of men and should not be trusted by women”.

“It’s quite disappointing. But in fact, we shouldn’t be shocked,” said Khumalo.

“The women’sleague for many years told South Africans women were not ready to lead the country, and it was for me a controversial statement by an organisation that represented women, that it had no confidence in women.”

Khumalo said Dlamini’s lack of action was an indictment of the league.

“Women of South Africa should not trust it [the league] because it is not representing them. It represents men’s interests and anything that has the blessing of powerful men enjoys the support of the women’s league.”

Khumalo added that they had been disappointed by Dlamini in the past regarding a number of gender issues.

“It is a sad day for women,” he said.

Manana has remained in office despite his confession, apology and court appearance. The IFP Women’s Brigade yesterday said Dlamini was in breach of her oath of office – again.

“Clearly Dlamini has forgotten that it is her responsibility as the custodian of government’s gender-based violence programmes to ensure that those programmes are a success, by ensuring that perpetrators are identified, apprehended, and successfully prosecuted,” IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe and MPL Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said on behalf of the Women’s Brigade.

They also demanded to know what action Dlamini had taken against those in government who were guilty of more serious crimes, as she apparently claimed to have knowledge of such.

“Why hadn’t she reported them already?”

Dlamini had earlier caused an uproar when she said all the members of the ANC’s NEC “have our small skeletons and we don’t want to take all skeletons out because hell will break loose”.

The DA said it would report Manana to the Commission for Gender Equality and the Human Rights Commission and would protest at Manana’s next court appearance.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za 

Related Stories
I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi 13.8.2017
Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu 13.8.2017
DA to report Manana to Commission for Gender Equality 13.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

readers' choice

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.